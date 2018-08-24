Image copyright Craig Allardyce Image caption Part of the course has been planned for an area of dune habitat

Scottish ministers are to scrutinise plans for an 18-hole championship course in the Highlands.

About 32 acres (13 ha) of the planned course would be built on dunes at Coul Links, near Dornoch.

Councillors voted to give the go-ahead to the development despite officials recommending that it be rejected. Conservation groups oppose the plans.

Planning Minister Kevin Stewart said it was the "right decision" to call-in the planning application.

He said: "I have called in the application as the proposal raises issues of national importance in relation to natural heritage issues and its compliance with Scottish planning policy and requires further scrutiny.

"It is right that the decision is taken at the national level."

'Specific merits'

Mr Stewart added: "As this is a live application, ministers cannot comment on the specific merits of the proposal.

"An independent reporter will now consider all the evidence relating to this case and provide a recommendation to ministers who will make the final decision."

The proposal also includes a clubhouse, the renovation of existing buildings to form a maintenance facility, along with a pro shop, caddy hut, workshop, administration building and information booth.

Scottish Natural Heritage had an objection to the project.

Scottish ministers only intervene in the planning process in "very exceptional circumstances and where issues of genuine national importance arise".

The developers behind the project argue that the golf course would improve and protect the area of land involved, and bring much-needed jobs to the area.