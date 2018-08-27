Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Timothy Murray suffered fatal injuries while hillwalking on Stac Pollaidh on Sunday

A 16-year-old hillwalker has died after falling on a popular mountain in north-west Scotland.

Timothy Murray, 16, from Brighouse, West Yorkshire, suffered fatal injuries on Stac Pollaidh, north of Ullapool, on Sunday.

He was reported overdue just before 16:45 and his body was spotted a short time later by a coastguard helicopter.

A family statement issued by Police Scotland read: "It is a very sad loss and Timothy was a lovely son."

The teenager's body was recovered by Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team.

Image copyright Wikimedia Image caption The teenager died while walking on Stac Pollaidh in Wester Ross.

It is understood he had been walking with a party, but his fall was not witnessed by the others.

Sgt Kay MacRae said: "Our thoughts are with Timothy's family and friends at this tragic time.

"We would like to thank our partners in Dundonnell Mountain Rescue for their assistance with this challenging incident.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, as is standard procedure with sudden deaths."