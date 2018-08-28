Image copyright Karina Holden Image caption A still from Blue, a film about the impact of marine pollution

The Ocean Film Festival is heading to Scotland as part of a world tour.

Organisers have described this year's event, the fifth to be held, as the biggest yet.

Showing a selection of films covering marine pollution, seafaring adventures and surfing, the festival aims to inspire people to explore, respect, enjoy and protect the oceans.

The Scottish dates are Inverness' Eden Court on 14 September and the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on 15 September.

Image copyright vladoskan Image caption Scarlet's Tale is a documentary about the bond between a man and the great white shark that took one of his legs

Image copyright Adventure is Calling Image caption Adventure is Calling is another of the films being shown this year

Image copyright Adventure is Calling Image caption The film provides a glimpse of the beauty that can be found underwater

Image copyright Christina and Eusebio Saenz de Santamaria Image caption One Breath: A Life Without Gravity is about freediving

Image copyright Christina and Eusebio Saenz de Santamaria Image caption One Breath follows divers Christina and Eusebio Saenz De Santamaria

Image copyright Tim Bonython Image caption The Big Wave Project follows a tight-knit crew of leading big wave surfers

Image copyright Tim Bonython Image caption The film took five years to make

Image copyright Matt Chauvin Image caption A monk seal among beach litter in the film, Blue

