Image copyright Insch Family Image caption Albert Insch's body was found in his flat by his carer

Police "failed to make diligent enquiries" to trace a man who had made a 999 call before he was found dead in his home, a police watchdog has said.

Albert Insch, 72, called for an ambulance on 26 October 2016 and was found dead at his flat in an Inverness sheltered housing complex the next day.

The watchdog said further efforts should have been made to trace him.

Mr Insch's family said at the time that they were given different accounts of the response to his 999 call.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) to investigate the circumstances of Mr Insch's death, and the response from Police Scotland to the emergency call.

'Ambulance please, mate'

Following an investigation, PIRC said Mr Insch had made the emergency call on the afternoon of 26 October, but the BT operator on the other end of the phone could not make out what he had said.

A recording of the call was passed to Police Scotland's area control room (ACR), where staff were also unable to determine what had been said.

However, PIRC investigators who listened to the call said they believed that Mr Insch had said: "Hi, ambulance please, mate."

Police identified that the mobile number had been used by Mr Insch to call 999 on two previous occasions, but ACR staff had wrongly recorded his flat number on one of those occasions.

As a result, two officers went to the wrong flat following Mr Insch's call on 26 October.

On receiving no reply at the property, a neighbour who heard police knocking, told them that the occupier of that flat was a woman who was in hospital.

An employee at the complex said he had taken police officers to the flat occupied by Mr Insch. However, the PIRC report said this was disputed by officers.

The officers were at the complex for eight minutes before leaving without tracing Mr Insch.

ACR staff, meanwhile, continued to try to contact Mr Insch by telephone, without success. The 999 call was closed that evening.

The body of Mr Insch was found in his home the following morning by his carer.

'Tragic case'

The PIRC found that despite conflicting accounts by witnesses and the police officers, the officers and the ACR supervisors should have made further inquiries to determine if Mr Insch was safe and well.

The watchdog said it could not be established whether, if officers had made more diligent efforts to trace Mr Insch, there would have been an opportunity to provide medical assistance and prevent his death.

It said such calls, especially involving older people, should be investigated thoroughly to establish the welfare of the person.

The commissioner, Kate Frame, said: "This is a tragic case, where an elderly man endeavoured to seek emergency assistance, but due to a previous error by ACR staff in accurately recording his address and a failure by the two officers who attended to establish whether Mr Insch was safe and well, he did not receive that assistance.

"I have recommended that Police Scotland reinforce to operational officers and ACR staff the need to diligently carry out enquiries when a 999 call ends unexpectedly.

"Furthermore, I have recommended that Police Scotland ensures that especially in cases involving elderly people, officers should not leave an incident before they have established whether the person is safe and well."

In a statement issued through PIRC, Mr Insch's family said: "We have no further comment to make other than to thank the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner's team for their support and professionalism surrounding the circumstances in the death or our father and husband."