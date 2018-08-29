Image copyright PA Image caption The hotel complex has offered to continue access to the pool for school swimming lessons

Highland Council says it is "hugely disappointed" public access to a hotel complex swimming pool is to end.

MacDonald Aviemore Hotels and Resort operates the only swimming facilities in Aviemore.

Highland Council said it had expected a three-year-long agreement on public access would be extended, but instead a new deal has not been reached.

The resort said its costs had "rocketed" and the council had not accepted its proposed fees structure.

It said that as "a gesture of goodwill", it intends to maintain free access for Aviemore Primary School's swimming lessons three times per week.

Public access via the High Life Highland card scheme was also an issue in 2012, and resolved following a local campaign.

The nearest public swimming pool is 15 miles (24km) away in Grantown on Spey.

'Unfortunate situation'

Highland Council's convener Bill Lobban said he was "hugely disappointed" an agreement could not be reached on the Aviemore resort's pool.

He said: "I don't believe the council could have done any more to reach an agreement, and the local community will rightly be concerned about the loss of swimming facilities as a result."

Gordon Fraser, deputy chairman and managing director of Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, said the company had been eager to reach a deal.

He said the firm had warned the local authority of increases in its costs, including its business rates and energy bill.

Mr Fraser said: "We are hugely disappointed that we have been unable to reach a reasonable, sustainable solution to this unfortunate situation.

"We were very keen to continue to support the High Life scheme but were simply unable to make the numbers add up."