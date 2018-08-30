Police are investigating two incidents of thefts of metal in the Highlands.

In Inverness, 100 large aluminium panels were taken from a field behind Tesco's Ness-side store between Thursday 23 August and Tuesday 28 August.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing into the theft.

It has also appealed for help after a quantity of galvanised road sign posts were stolen from Ardelve, near Dornie, over the past two weeks.