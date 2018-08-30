Highlands & Islands

Body found in search of Glen Coe

  • 30 August 2018

The body of a man has been found during a search for a missing person in Glen Coe.

Coastguard helicopters from Inverness and Prestwick were involved during the search.

Members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were also involved in the effort.

Police Scotland said efforts were being made to trace the man's next of kin.

