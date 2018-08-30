Body found in search of Glen Coe
30 August 2018
The body of a man has been found during a search for a missing person in Glen Coe.
Coastguard helicopters from Inverness and Prestwick were involved during the search.
Members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were also involved in the effort.
Police Scotland said efforts were being made to trace the man's next of kin.