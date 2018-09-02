Body of man found near fishing boat on Skye loch
- 2 September 2018
The body of a man has been found after an unmanned fishing boat was seen in Loch Dunvegan on the Isle of Skye
A member of the public raised the alarm at about 13:30 on Saturday after spotting the boat near the pier.
Searches were carried out by emergency services, including the Coastguard and the RNLI, and the body of the 68-year-old man was found near the boat at about 15:10.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.