The body of a man has been found after an unmanned fishing boat was seen in Loch Dunvegan on the Isle of Skye

A member of the public raised the alarm at about 13:30 on Saturday after spotting the boat near the pier.

Searches were carried out by emergency services, including the Coastguard and the RNLI, and the body of the 68-year-old man was found near the boat at about 15:10.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.