Police vehicle responding to call involved in crash near Invergordon

  • 3 September 2018

A police vehicle responding to a call has been involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A9 in Easter Ross.

The accident at Delny happened just after 15:00 and has closed the road around the scene.

Police Scotland said the road was closed between Invergordon and Kildary.

The force said diversions were being in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area and to use an alternative route.

