Image caption Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard crews have been at the scene since the morning

Local digital radio was disrupted in the Moray Firth area while police dealt with an incident at a transmission facility on the Black Isle.

Emergency services were called to the Mounteagle transmission tower near Munlochy at about 08:20 on Tuesday after reports that someone had been spotted on the 800ft mast.

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard crews spent the day at the scene.

It is understood a man was later brought to safety.

The incident disrupted DAB digital radio signals from the transmitter.

Local radio station MFR tweeted an apology to its listeners.