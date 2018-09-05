Image copyright Sub Sea to Summit Image caption the team of fundraisers worked in a relay to fulfil the challenge

A team of divers have completed a challenge to walk from the seabed to the summit of Ben Nevis while wearing a vintage diving suit.

The venture began 5m (16ft) underwater in Loch Linnhe at Fort William on Saturday morning.

It finished at a height of 1,345m (4,411ft) on top of Britain's highest mountain at about 13:00 on Monday.

The team of Royal Navy divers and civilian volunteers worked in a relay, taking turns to wear the suit.

The team were raising money for the Historical Diving Society, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and the family of former Thai Navy diver Saman Kunan, who died while assisting in the rescue of a football team and their coach from flooded caves in Thailand.

Weighing more than 80kg (176lb), the diving gear was of a design dating from before World War Two.

The Sub Sea to Summit challenge was created by Ginge Fullen, a former Royal Navy clearance diver.

He holds Guinness World Records for the first person to climb the highest mountain in every country in Europe and in Africa, and completing the highest peaks in Africa in the fastest time.

Subsea training and trials centre The Underwater Centre supported the walk.