Two-vehicle crash shuts A82 near Drumnadrochit at Loch Ness
- 6 September 2018
A two-vehicle accident has closed the A82 near Drumnadrochit at Loch Ness.
The collision happened at about 16:00 close to Urquhart Castle.
It is understood that no-one was seriously injured in the crash.
Police Scotland have asked drivers to avoid the area if possible until the road at the scene is reopened to traffic.