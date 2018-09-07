Police have made a further appeal to two potential witnesses to a crash on the A9 in which a policeman and two other people were hurt.

The accident happened near Delny in Easter Ross at about 15:00 on Monday.

One of those asked to come forward is a motorbike rider who police believe rode through the collision site shortly after the crash happened.

The other is the driver if a silver 4x4 vehicle, LandRover Discovery, that was travelling south at the same time.

Police Scotland had earlier made an appeal for the motorists to get in touch.

Sgt Ewan Calder said: "We are particularly keen to speak to these two motorists who may have information that could assist with our inquiries and who may be key witnesses to the collision.

"I am grateful to those who have spoken to us so far and would urge anyone who hasn't spoken to police to come forward."

The A9 was closed between Invergordon and Kildary for a time while investigations were carried out.