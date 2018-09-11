Vehicles damaged by early morning blaze in Inverness
- 11 September 2018
Police have appealed for information about a fire that caused extensive damage to three vehicles in Inverness.
The blaze involved two cars - a Skoda Octavia and a Mitsubishi L200 - and a Suzuki motorcycle.
Police Scotland was alerted to the blaze in the Tannery Court area just before 01:00 on Tuesday. No-one was injured in the incident.
The fire, which was extinguished by firefighters, is being treated as "unexplained" at this stage.