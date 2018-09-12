Image copyright Home Ltd Image caption An artist's impression of the planned new cinema

Plans for a tiny cinema for Cromarty have been approved by Highland councillors.

It would be one of the few facilities of its kind in the Highlands and have seating for just 30 to 35 people.

The cinema would be built in a yard at the northern tip of the small village on the Cromarty Firth.

Cromarty Estate and Cromarty and Resolis Film Society jointly sought planning permission for the project.

A meeting of Highland Council's north planning applications committee approved the cinema plan.

The Black Isle area already has a small cinema at The Muir Hub, in Muir of Ord. Run by volunteers, it has been open since 2017.