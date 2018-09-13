Image copyright PA Image caption Karen Darke is a gold medal-winning Paralympian

Inverness hand cyclist Karen Darke has become the fastest arm-powered woman in the world.

She set her record speed of 41.86mph over a 2.5 mile course in a hand-pedal powered bike, called a velocipede, at the World Human Speed Championships.

Halifax-born Darke is in the Nevada desert town of Battle Mountain with the University of Liverpool Velocipede Team for the contest.

Darke won a gold medal for Great Britain at 2016's Rio Paralympics.

Image copyright ULV Team Image caption A velocipede was used in the record-setting ride

The University of Liverpool team said her new world record time beat the previous female record by 17mph.

Darke, who has based herself in the Highlands for many years, was paralysed from the chest down in a climbing accident when she was 21.