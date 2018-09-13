Chains and a bracelet worth more than £3,000 in total have been stolen from a shop in Beauly while it was open to customers.

The jewellery was taken from the High Street business some time between 12:00 and 12:30 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said it wanted to trace two men, one them aged in his 20s or 30s and the other in his 40s or 50s, who visited the shop at the time.

The men were thought to have spoken with a Spanish accent, police said.

'Unusual incident'

The younger of the men was described as being about 5ft 7in tall, slim build, facial stubble and was wearing a black Nike cap, dark top and blue jeans.

The other man was described as being about 5ft 7in tall and had a stocky build. He was wearing a dark linen jacket and dark trousers.

Sgt Julie Connor, of Police Scotland, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen men matching these descriptions in the area.

"I would also ask any other businesses dealing in jewellery or any members of the public to be on their guard if they are offered items for sale.

"This is an unusual incident for a town like Beauly and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."