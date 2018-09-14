Ross County FC suspends staff member amid police inquiry
- 14 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Scottish football club has suspended a member of its staff following a complaint which is being investigated by police.
Ross County FC said the matter was referred to Police Scotland.
The Dingwall club added that it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.
Police Scotland said it had received a report and its inquiries were ongoing.