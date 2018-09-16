Man injured after falling from cliff in Thurso
- 16 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a cliff on the north coast of Scotland.
The man fell between 20ft and 30ft (6-9m) from a clifftop path known as Victoria Walk in Thurso.
Police and the coastguard were alerted to the incident at about 11:30.
The man was recovered from the foot of the cliff and taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.