Image copyright Google Image caption The man fell from a clifftop path in Thurso known as Victoria Walk

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a cliff on the north coast of Scotland.

The man fell between 20ft and 30ft (6-9m) from a clifftop path known as Victoria Walk in Thurso.

Police and the coastguard were alerted to the incident at about 11:30.

The man was recovered from the foot of the cliff and taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.