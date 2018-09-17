Police have appealed for information following a fire-raising incident at a flat in Inverness on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the property in the Oldtown Road area of the city at about 22:00.

No-one was injured in the blaze, but police said significant damage was caused to the property.

Det Con David Rennie said the consequences of the fire could have been "far more serious" if a member of the public had not raised the alarm.

The officer added: "Our inquiries are ongoing and any information, even if it was something you didn't think was notable at the time, could be useful in helping us establish the full circumstances."