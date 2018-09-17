Scottish Borders' Donna Manson appointed Highland chief
- 17 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Highland Council has announced the appointment of its new chief executive.
Donna Manson is service director for children and young people at Scottish Borders Council.
She has been a regular visitor to the Scottish Highlands over the last 30 years through her interests in hillwalking and sailing.
Mrs Manson, whose husband Drew's family is from Caithness, will take up her new job following Steve Barron's retirement from the post in November.