Image caption Duncan Hutchison will see him row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic

A Scot attempting to row solo across the Atlantic expects to encounter waves more than 6m (20ft) high ahead of Storm Ali hitting the UK.

The forecast used by Duncan Hutchison has predicted strong winds and rough seas on Tuesday evening.

In message to his family, he said he had already been experiencing some bad weather in his hand-built boat, Sleipnir.

Mr Hutchison began his journey more than three months ago in the US.

Early last month, he reached the halfway point in his 3,000-mile (4,828 km) adventure. He is aiming to finish his journey in Lochinver on the west Highland coast.

Mr Hutchison spent three years building his boat, which is named after an eight-legged horse from Norse mythology that could glide across the sea.

Storm Ali is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to much of Scotland throughout Wednesday.

An amber warning is in place for large parts of the country between 08:00 and 17:00 on Wednesday - with gusts of up to 80mph forecast.