Image copyright Ness and Beauly Fisheries Trust Image caption Adult pearl mussels releasing their microscopic young which then attach themselves to passing fish

Researchers have found trout carrying hundreds of young freshwater pearl mussel larvae in their gills in rivers in Sutherland.

The microscopic young shellfish attach themselves to trout and salmon as part of the rare animals' lifecycle.

The larvae, known as glochidia, cause no harm to the fish and drop off in spring.

In a study for Scottish Natural Heritage, the researchers found two trout each with 550 glochidia.

Other fish examined for the research were found with fewer than 60.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Salmon, as well as trout, play a part in the lifecycle of freshwater pearl mussels

Poaching, loss of habitat and pollution are among the reasons for dramatic declines in numbers of freshwater pearl mussels.

A project in the Highlands led by Ness and Beauly Fisheries Trust has been artificially attaching glochidia to young trout and salmon.

It is hoped this will help to spread freshwater pearl mussels to parts of rivers where they are currently not found.