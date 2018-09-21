Image copyright Reuters Image caption The viaduct and a steam train appear in the Harry Potter films

A plan to offer more parking close to a Highland beauty spot popular with Harry Potter fans has been approved.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct and a steam train that operates on its railway line both feature in movies from the Harry Potter series.

The site also attracts hundreds of tourists and railway enthusiasts.

But the popularity of the location has led to congestion on the A830, with visitors parking on the verges of the busy road.

At the moment, only 50 parking spaces are available near the viaduct.

Image caption Hundreds of people gather almost daily in Glenfinnan

Glenfinnan Estate, working with Glenfinnan Community Council, proposed building a new car park to ease traffic congestion.

Highland Council has now approved the plan to create 103 spaces for cars and 10 for coaches on land near a National Trust For Scotland visitor centre.

The community council described the decision as "good news".

It has sought funding for the car park, which it hopes will be available by Easter next year.

Image caption Potter enthusiasts at Glenfinnan

Harry Potter fans have been gathering on a hillside near the viaduct to catch a glimpse of the "Hogwarts Express".

The steam train - in real life the Jacobite steam train - crosses the railway viaduct on its journeys along the West Highland Line.

Filming of 2002's Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, released in 2004, took place at Glenfinnan.

The films are based on a series of books by JK Rowling.