Image copyright Highland Council Image caption The diversion on the A890 could be in place for up to 12 weeks

Toilets are to be provided for motorists at traffic management measures on a Highlands road because the queues to get through are so long.

Road traffic on the A890 is being diverted onto a stretch of railway while repair work is carried out on a rockface at the Stromeferry Bypass.

The railway runs next to the road and, with use of special rubber mats, has been used before for road traffic.

The temporary arrangement could be in place for up to 12 weeks.

Highland Council said toilets were being provided "as there have been some long queuing times experienced".

The local authority has also arranged for a public drop-in session at Lochcarron Village Hall on Thursday 27 September to provide an update on the works.

Weight restrictions

Vehicles can use the diversion when trains are not passing through.

Highland Council said there were weight and length restrictions on the vehicles that can use the diversion.

Any traffic over those limits will not be able to pass through the works and will have to follow the diversions using the A87, A82, A832 and A890.

The local authority has published details on the restrictions on its website.

Image copyright Highland Council Image caption The railway has been adapted for road traffic

The repair work is being carried out west of the bypass' avalanche shelter.

The area is notorious for rockfalls.

The A890 helps to connect Lochcarron to Plockton, and its high school, and eventually with Kyle, on the opposite side of Loch Carron. It also used for journeys to and from Skye.

The road runs across the top of the sea loch to link up with the A896, the main road to Lochcarron.

Colin Howell, the council's head of infrastructure, said: "We are asking all road users to be aware that, despite the rail-to-road daytime diversion, there will be times when they will face longer waits so they are advised to plan their travel carefully, allow extra time and avoid the periods when the diversion is not available."

Allan Henderson, of Highland Council's environment, development and infrastructure committee, said: "We apologise for the disruption that some road users have experienced but we are trying to provide as much access through the works as we can.

"The drop-in session on Thursday is a good opportunity for anyone affected to ask questions, get more information about the project and pass on their feedback and any suggestions, so I encourage folk to come along."