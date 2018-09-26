Image copyright Google Image caption The school's parent council has raised concerns about the state of the building

The kitchen at a school in Skye had to be closed off following concerns about asbestos in fragments of coating that fell from the ceiling of the room.

Sandwiches were provided as lunch to pupils at Broadford Primary on Tuesday.

Highland Council said the type of asbestos in the fragments posed a "very low risk".

However, the parent council has said the incident was another example of the poor state of the school.

Following Tuesday's closure of the school's kitchen, Highland Council said: "We have thoroughly checked the building and done any remedial work required.

"The school is open as normal today and lunches will be served."