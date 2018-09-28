Campaign medals for Fort George-based Black Watch
28 September 2018
The Duke of Rothesay has presented campaign medals to soldiers who have returned to Scotland following a six-month operational tour of Iraq.
The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 Scots), were based at Al-Asad Air Base in western Al-Anbar province.
The soldiers recently returned to their barracks at Fort George, near Ardersier, in the Highlands.
Prince Charles is the royal colonel of the Black Watch.