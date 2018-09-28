Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Charles is the battalion's royal colonel

The Duke of Rothesay has presented campaign medals to soldiers who have returned to Scotland following a six-month operational tour of Iraq.

The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 Scots), were based at Al-Asad Air Base in western Al-Anbar province.

The soldiers recently returned to their barracks at Fort George, near Ardersier, in the Highlands.

Prince Charles is the royal colonel of the Black Watch.

Image copyright PA Image caption The soldiers have been presented with campaign medals