Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A CCTV image of Calum Anderson

A body has been found in the search for a missing Inverness man.

Police officers found the body in woodland in the Leys Castle area south of the city on Friday morning.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Calum Anderson, 29, has been informed. Mr Anderson was reported missing on Sunday.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.