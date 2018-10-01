Image copyright Cairngorm MRT Image caption Wintry conditions were encountered during the rescue

Two walkers described as wearing "light gym clothing" and who were not carrying a map, compass or torch were rescued in the Cairngorms on Sunday evening.

The pair got into difficulty on the Cairngorm Plateau, which has a covering of snow, after attempting to ascend Ben Macdui, Britain's second highest peak.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said the walkers' attire had included shorts and leggings, but no jackets.

Team members managed to find their location via the walkers' phones.

Image copyright Cairngorm MRT Image caption Members of Cairngorm MRT went to the aid of the walkers

Cairngorm MRT, who had just completed a training exercise, said the conditions encountered made it the team's first winter grade rescue.

Last Wednesday, two people who got lost in the Cairngorms were not carrying a map, compass or a torch.

The walkers had got into difficulty in bad weather on the Cairngorm Plateau.