Image copyright Steven Gourlay Image caption Loopallu was held in Ullapool on Friday and Saturday

The Loopallu music festival took place at the weekend in Ullapool in the north west Highlands.

Organisers had expected 2017's 13th Loopallu to be the event's last because they could no longer use the festival's usual site.

But, following support from the festival's fans, a new venue in the village was found, the pier, and this year's Loopallu went ahead on Friday and Saturday.

Photographer Steven Gourlay captured the action inside Loopallu's big top, and the Ullapool Book Festival's audience with Scottish crime writer Val McDermid.

The book festival event is held as part of Loopallu.

Image copyright Steven Gourlay Image caption Dundee-based ST MARTiiNS featured in the weekend's line up

Image copyright Steven Gourlay Image caption Indie rock band The Bluetones also performed at Loopallu

Image copyright Steven Gourlay Image caption Hò-rò, an award-winning band of musicians from the Highlands and Islands, on the big top's stage

Image copyright Steven Gourlay Image caption Alabama 3 entertaining the festival crowd

Image copyright Steven Gourlay Image caption Broadcaster and musician Mark Radcliffe interviewing crime writer Val McDermid

Image copyright Steven Gourlay Image caption Bad Manners' frontman Buster Bloodvessel in action

Image copyright Steven Gourlay Image caption Singer-songwriter Kerri Watt performing at what was the 14th Loopallu

All images copyright of Steven Gourlay.