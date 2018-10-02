Image caption It has been claimed the effects of the "bullying" has been staffing issues at Raigmore Hospital

The chairman of NHS Highland has said the health board hopes to seek a resolution to allegations of bullying within the organisation.

A group of senior clinicians have claimed that for at least a decade there had been a culture of "fear and intimidation" at NHS Highland.

The health board said it took such allegations extremely seriously.

Chairman David Alston said a meeting was being arranged with the doctors as a "matter of urgency".

Mr Alston said he had accepted an offer of external independent support from Paul Gray, the director general of NHS Scotland, in addressing concerns raised by the doctors.

The health board chairman said: "We are keen to understand the concerns which have been raised.

"It is important that there is a meeting between representatives of the board, including the board chair and the chair of the area clinical forum, and the four doctors and their representatives.

"We had hoped that that might have taken place last week but that was not possible."

Image caption Dr Iain Kennedy, one of the clinicians raising the concerns, has asked for an independent inquiry

Mr Alston added: "We also want to support any member of staff who has concerns and would encourage them to contact us directly. All staff were emailed a week ago with this advice.

"We reiterate our position that we respect the right of any staff member to communicate in the way they feel most appropriate."

The clinicians, Dr Eileen Anderson, Dr Lorien Cameron-Ross, Dr Jonathan Ball and Dr Iain Kennedy, made their allegations in a letter to The Herald newspaper.

Dr Kennedy told BBC Scotland they would "very much welcome" an independent inquiry into the running of NHS Highland.

He said the effects of the "bullying" included "high turnovers" of staff at the Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Scotland's health secretary, Jeane Freeman, has said she expects NHS Highland to deal with the doctors' allegations in the proper manner.