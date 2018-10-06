Image copyright Highland LGBT Forum Image caption Proud Ness will be the biggest LGBT+ event to held in Inverness since 2002

Up to 2,000 people are expected to take part in the biggest LGBT+ event to be held in Inverness in 16 years, according to its organisers.

Proud Ness will feature a parade starting in Falcon Square and finishing outside Eden Court Theatre.

Also on Saturday will be a Pride parade in Stornoway, Lewis, the first event of its kind to be held in the Hebrides.

Hebridean Pride's parade will start from outside An Lanntair and finish at The Carlton pub.

To mark the Inverness event, rainbow flags will fly above the Town House and Highland Council's headquarters in the city's Glenurquhart Road.

Speakers at Proud Ness will include Church of Scotland minister the Reverend Peter Nimmo.

The minister said: "I feel honoured to be invited and pleased to hear that a number of clergy from the Church of Scotland and other denominations will be attending.

"I would encourage as many ministers as possible to come along."

'Freedom of expression'

Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd has praised the organisers of both events.

She said: "To me, these events in both Stornoway and Inverness are about freedom of expression, being proud of your identity, and telling everyone 'you are welcome' here in the Highlands and Islands."

Ahead of the Inverness celebrations, out-reach events were held by the organisers, Highland LGBT Forum, in Aviemore and Fort William.

Proud Ness was opposed by a petition started by a local man, who said the event went against his religious beliefs.

It did not meet Highland Council's rules on petitions, and had no bearing on the local authority's consideration of the event.

Two petitions were launched in support of Proud Ness.

Actor Alan Cumming also offered his support to the parade's organisers.

In a tweet, the Scots star of Bond film Goldeneye, X-Men 2 and TV shows The Good Wife and Instinct, said his late Inverness granny would have marched at Proud Ness.