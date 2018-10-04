Image caption The dispute involves crews in the Highlands and Islands and Grampian

A retired paramedic has said he fears patient safety is at risk in the north of Scotland because ambulance crews are "overworked".

John Marr, a GMB union branch secretary, said paramedics in the area were working shifts of up to 20 hours long.

Last month, Unite claimed the staff were working "dangerously long hours".

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said patient care was its priority and it was recruiting more staff.

Following a meeting between the GMB and SAS, Mr Marr said there was a risk of ambulance staff "collapsing at the wheel because of fatigue", and also times when areas have no paramedic cover because the crews are resting having completed long shifts.

He told BBC Scotland: "We are getting phone calls and emails from staff from throughout the service with concerns they are being forced to do jobs.

"Crews are having to go off because of fatigue because they have done 18, 19, 20 hour shifts.

"They then feel they are letting their community down, but they need to have a rest."

SAS described its meeting with the GMB as "productive".

It said taking care of patients was its number one priority and over the next five years it will be recruiting more staff in the north of Scotland.

The service said the creation of nine new posts in Caithness had brought improvements to stations in Wick and Thurso.