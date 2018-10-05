Image copyright RNLI Invergordon Image caption The accident happened during work to secure concrete caissons

One man was injured and another fell into the sea during work to secure concrete structures in the Cromarty Firth.

The accident happened on a boat involved in the operation at about 14:30 on Thursday.

RNLI Invergordon lifeboat took the injured man to Invergordon and a waiting ambulance. The man who fell overboard was not hurt.

The structures, known as caissons, are for Aberdeen's harbour expansion.

The man who was injured had been struck by a rope. He was treated in hospital for cracked ribs.

The other worker, who was also taken by the lifeboat to Invergordon, was given a change of clothes to help him warm up after his fall into the sea.