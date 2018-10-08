Suspected sheep worrying incident near Inverness
- 8 October 2018
Police are investigating a suspected sheep worrying incident in the Highlands.
A number of sheep were found injured on land near Moy south of Inverness on Friday.
A police spokesman said officers' inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
He appealed for anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.