Highlands & Islands

Suspected sheep worrying incident near Inverness

  • 8 October 2018

Police are investigating a suspected sheep worrying incident in the Highlands.

A number of sheep were found injured on land near Moy south of Inverness on Friday.

A police spokesman said officers' inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

He appealed for anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.

