Man dies after two-vehicle collision in Inverness

  • 9 October 2018

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Inverness on Monday.

The man, described by police as "elderly", was driving a Ford Fiesta that was involved a collision with a Volkswagen Transporter van.

The accident happened on Carse Road at about 15:00. Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses.

The man was seriously injured and was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where he died. The male driver of the van was uninjured.

