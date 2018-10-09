Highlands & Islands

Lorry in accident on A9 at Spittal south of Thurso

  • 9 October 2018

An accident involving a heavy goods vehicle has closed the A9 in Caithness.

The crash happened at Spittal south of Thurso.

Police Scotland said a diversion will be put in place.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route until the road is reopened.

