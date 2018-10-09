Lorry in accident on A9 at Spittal south of Thurso
- 9 October 2018
An accident involving a heavy goods vehicle has closed the A9 in Caithness.
The crash happened at Spittal south of Thurso.
Police Scotland said a diversion will be put in place.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route until the road is reopened.