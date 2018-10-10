Image copyright Mick Garratt/Geograph Image caption A basement at the primary was flooded

A school in Skye was flooded during Tuesday's bad weather.

A basement beneath a classroom at Dunvegan Primary in Dunvegan was inundated as heavy rain fell.

Highland Council said the water will be pumped out and the basement left to dry out. A dehumidifier has been placed in the classroom.

Parents have concerns about the general state of the ageing building. Local SNP MSP Kate Forbes said the flooding raised fresh worries about it.

Highland Council said Dunvegan was listed as one of its priorities for a bid for Scottish government for funding, and was awaiting an announcement about the government's future schools capital funding.

The local authority added that it had progressed discussions with the community, and developed and discussed outline plans so it can be in position to make a positive funding bid when the opportunity arises.