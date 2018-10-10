Image copyright NORR Image caption An illustration of Brora Distillery following planned restoration work

A plan to reopen a Highlands distillery that has been closed for 35 years has been approved by Highland Council.

Drinks company Diageo wants to restore historic buildings, some dating back to 1819, at the distillery at Brora in Sutherland.

The stillhouse is to be entirely dismantled before being rebuilt stone-by-stone and then put back to use producing spirit.

Diageo first announced its plan to reopen the distillery last year.