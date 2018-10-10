Highlands & Islands

Man who died after crash in Inverness named

  • 10 October 2018

A man who died following a two-vehicle crash in Inverness on Monday has been named by police.

William Mackenzie, who was 92 and from the Inverness area, was driving a Ford Fiesta that was involved a collision with a Volkswagen Transporter van.

The accident happened on Carse Road at about 15:00. Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses.

Mr Mackenzie was injured in the collision and taken to Raigmore Hospital, where he died.

