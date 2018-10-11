Image copyright DSRL Image caption An existing store at Dounreay is to be extended

Civil engineering company Graham Group has been awarded a £22m contract to build an extension to a waste store at the Dounreay nuclear site in Caithness.

About 100 people are expected to be involved in the construction project.

Dounreay's existing above-ground intermediate level-waste store will be extended.

The store holds waste processed and packaged as part of the multi-million pound decommissioning and clean-up of Dounreay, near Thurso.

The construction project is expect to begin this month and take about three years to complete.