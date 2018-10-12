Tide Lines to headline new music festival in Inverness
A new one-day music festival is to be held in Inverness next year.
The Gathering will be headlined by the band Tide Lines and also feature performances by The Vatersay Boys and Elephant Sessions.
Other acts confirmed include Hò-rò, folk singer Siobhan Miller, Torridon, The Trad Project and The City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band.
The Gathering is to be held in Inverness' Northern Meeting Park on 1 June.