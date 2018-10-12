Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain

Plans for a new dry ski slope area at CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre near Aviemore have been rejected.

The site's operator, Natural Retreats, had proposed one slope for learner skiers and snowboarders and another for intermediate users.

A number of objections were lodged ahead of a meeting of the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

The plans were rejected, despite national park officials recommending approval.

The decision was, in part, due to the potential impact on the landscape.

It was also argued that such a facility would be better suited to a less exposed site closer to Aviemore.

The slopes had been proposed for an area of land near the base station of the resort's funicular railway, which is currently closed due to safety concerns.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which had backed the plans, said it remained committed "to enhance Cairngorm and drive more sustainable tourism to the Badenoch and Strathspey area".

HIE's head of business development, Susan Smith, said: "Options to support skiing at Cairngorm this winter remain a priority in the short term."