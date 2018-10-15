Highlands & Islands

Fire breaks out at historic Skibo Castle near Dornoch

  • 15 October 2018
Skibo Castle Image copyright Graeme Smith/ Geograph
Image caption The fire appears to have started in a chimney

A fire has broken out at Skibo Castle, west of Dornoch in the Highlands.

Six fire appliances were sent to the luxury resort after an emergency call made at 20:18.

The fire appears to have started in a chimney and has affected the roof space of the historic building.

There are no reports of any casualties.

