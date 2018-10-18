Image copyright The Underwater Centre Image caption The site's facilities include an indoor tank

Dozens of jobs are under threat at Fort William's Underwater Centre after it was forced into administration.

The dive training facility previously underwent a financial restructuring to become a not-for-profit company.

However management said they had now been forced to stop trading - leaving almost 50 jobs at risk.

The centre is mainly used by the oil and gas industry. More than 200 diving and remotely-operated vehicle students train at the site each year.

Image copyright Underwater Centre Image caption The Underwater Centre's website now has a ceased trading message

It is understood to be one of only two such dive training facilities in the world.

'Heartbreaking' news

Managing director David McGhie said: "We regret to confirm that the Underwater Centre has been forced to cease trading and will be placed into administration.

"It was heartbreaking informing our committed, loyal and professional staff.

"Government, industry and the local management team have been working hard over the past year to try and find a sustainable solution for the centre. Unfortunately this has not been possible.

"The process of appointing administrators is ongoing."

Andrew Baxter, Highland Council's Lochaber committee chairman said: "I am very disappointed to hear about the situation at the Underwater Centre. This is a world-class facility which is unique in the UK.

"Our immediate concerns are for the 50 staff employed at the centre which is one of Fort William's largest employers, and for the welfare of the students, many of whom are from overseas.

"The council will be seeking meetings on site to see how we might assist."