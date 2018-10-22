Image caption Highland Council has been reviewing its provision of public toilets

Forty jobs could go under Highland Council's new plans to close public toilets across its area.

The local authority had proposed either shutting 29 sites or transferring them into community ownership.

Following a review, it now plans to continue running nine of the toilets and sell off the rest, or ask community groups to operate them.

The rationalisation would involve the loss of the jobs and save the council £491,000 a year.

Highland Council is the UK's largest provider of public conveniences.

Conservative councillor Andrew Jarvie has described the local authority's process on toilet closures "a shambles".

Image caption Highland Council is the largest provider of public conveniences

Last month, more than 20,000 people signed a petition calling on Highland Council not to close its public toilets across the north Highlands.

Campaigners gathered thousands of signatures from residents of Scourie, Kinlochbervie and Durness.

Thousands more added their names using an online petition.

Tourists have been among those to sign the petition, which was handed to Highland Council.