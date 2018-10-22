Work begins on new Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston water supply
- 22 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Scottish Water has started work on a £21m water supply project in the Great Glen.
Customers in and around Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston are to be connected to a "high quality and resilient supply" of drinking water from Loch Ness.
The project involves putting 315m (1,033ft) of pipe beneath the Caledonian Canal and the River Oich.
By 2020, a new water treatment works will also to be operational just south of Invermoriston.