Image copyright Google Image caption The project aims to improve the water supply to Fort Augustus and also Glenmoriston

Scottish Water has started work on a £21m water supply project in the Great Glen.

Customers in and around Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston are to be connected to a "high quality and resilient supply" of drinking water from Loch Ness.

The project involves putting 315m (1,033ft) of pipe beneath the Caledonian Canal and the River Oich.

By 2020, a new water treatment works will also to be operational just south of Invermoriston.