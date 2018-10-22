Image copyright Limbo Image caption Limbo's cast includes, from left, Amir El-Masry, Kwabena Ansah and Vikash Bhai

A feature film about refugees waiting to be granted asylum on a fictional remote Scottish island is being made in the Western Isles.

Limbo involves a five-week shoot at locations in North and South Uist.

Real-life refugees who have been resettled in communities across Scotland will appear as extras.

The cast is led by Amir El-Masry, who has previously appeared in Jack Ryan, The State, The Night Manager. He plays the character Omar in Limbo.

Other cast members include Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi and Kwabena Ansah.

Image copyright Ross Ferguson Image caption Ola Orebiyi also stars in the new film

Sidse Babett Knudsen, who has appeared in Duke of Burgundy and Borgen, and Kais Nashif, who won an award at this year's Venice Film Festival, have supporting roles.

Directed by award-winning film-maker Ben Sharrock, it is being financed by Film4, Screen Scotland and the BFI.

Limbo's plot focuses on Omar, a young Syrian musician who is burdened by the weight of his grandfather's oud, a traditional stringed instrument, which he has carried all the way from his homeland.

The Western Isles is among places in Scotland where families fleeing conflict in Syria have been resettle under an initiative supported by Cosla and the Scottish government.