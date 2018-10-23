Image caption It has been claimed the effects of the "bullying" has been staffing issues at Raigmore Hospital

Four doctors calling for a public inquiry into allegations of bullying at NHS Highland claim 100 health workers have come forward as "victims".

The group of senior clinicians alleged that for at least a decade there had been a culture of "fear and intimidation" at the health board.

NHS Highland said it took the allegations seriously and has offered to meet the four doctors.

The health board denies there has been a "systemic culture of bullying".

The clinicians, Dr Eileen Anderson, Dr Lorien Cameron-Ross, Dr Jonathan Ball and Dr Iain Kennedy, first made their allegations public last month.

They said the effects of the "bullying" included "high turnovers" of staff at the Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and Belford Hospital in Fort William.

The doctors said they did not believe a previous offer to meet with the board would "move things forward", but said, as a "gesture of good will", they were willing to have a confidential meeting with senior managers later this month.

'Collating statements'

In making their renewed call for a public inquiry, the group said NHS Highland should not be allowed to "mark its own homework" and instead open itself up to independent scrutiny.

In a statement, the clinicians said: "We are clear that any offer of an internal review would not be acceptable with us, nor the many victims."

The GMB union, which represents staff at NHS Highland, said it supported the call for an independent inquiry and had been "collating statements from people affected by bullying within NHS Highland".

Gavin Smith, the GMB's NHS lead representative, said: "A large number of people across a wide range of job roles have come forward to give evidence."

Dr Alistair Todd, a radiologist who has worked in the past at NHS Highland and is supporting the clinicians, said: "Your work is a major part of your life.

"When things go wrong, especially when it is bullying, and you are trying to do your best or doing a good job, it can be devastating."

'Publicly torn apart'

Earlier this month, its chairman David Alston said the health board hoped to seek a resolution to allegations of bullying within the organisation.

He said he had also accepted an offer of external independent support from Paul Gray, the director general of NHS Scotland, in addressing concerns raised by the doctors.

In a new statement, the board said: "We all joined the board of NHS Highland because we care very much about the NHS and the services we provide for the people of the Highlands.

"It feels like NHS Highland is being publicly torn apart, with little right of reply.

"For the sake of all of our staff and the people we serve we feel this cannot continue in this way. Our offer to meet the four clinicians remains open and we hope others will speak up and we urge that to happen as a matter of urgency."

The statement added: "We recognise the utmost seriousness of the situation and are prepared to leave no stone unturned to get to the truth.

"There is clearly an issue of some sort which needs to be understood. We are of the firm opinion that it is surely in everyone's interest for any allegations to be addressed as a matter of urgency."