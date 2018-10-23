Mountain rescue teams are searching for two people missing in "very challenging conditions" in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm and Braemar Mountain Rescue Teams were called out at about 17:00 to try to locate the walkers lost near Ben Macdui without a map or compass.

Rescuers said they were carrying out an "extensive search" on Cairngorm Plateau.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team tweeted that weather conditions were "poor and exceptionally windy".